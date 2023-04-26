Bhopal: Charges framed against Digvijaya Singh in defamation case

VD Sharma and Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special court here has framed the charges against the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh in a defamation case filed by state BJP president VD Shamra. In February, the court had granted bail to former chief minister in the case.

Digvijaya had said that Sharma was involved in Vyapam scam. The counsel for Sharma Ashok Vishwakarma told Free Press that Digvijaya on July 4, 2014, had accused Sharma of being involved in Vyapam recruitment scam.

Digvijaya had told media persons that VD Sharma had worked as a middleman when he was general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - the BJP students' wing.

On December 5, 2022, a case was registered against ex-CM under Section 500 of IPC. The defamation suit had tainted image of Sharma who is state BJP president and Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho.

The first hearing was scheduled on January 11, 2023, but Congress leader was not present in court. At the next hearing on February 3, Digvijaya Singh did not appear again. On February 5, Digvijaya reached court along with his MLA-son Jaivardhan Singh and MLA-brother Lakshman Singh. He recorded his statement and was granted bail.