Bhopal: Char Imli Emerges As New Target For Thieves; Four Incidents Reported In A Month-And-A-Half | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theft at deserted houses in non-posh areas is a routine in Bhopal. What, however, comes as a shocker is that the thieves have lately begun targeting several posh areas, including the Char Imli area. In the past one-and-a-half months, thieves struck at almost four houses in the area and made away with cash and valuables. Latest of such incidents was reported on Thursday when unidentified thieves struck at the house of MLA Jaivardhan Singh, son of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, and made off with Rs 15,000 in cash.

In the past one-and-a-half months, thieves had sneaked into a journalist’s house, as well as the houses of two businessmen. Habibganj ACP Mayur Khandelwal, when apprised of the issue, said he shall soon write to Bhopal police commissioner Mishra with regard to the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights.

Area boasts the houses of IAS officers, senior police officials, no CCTV cameras installed there

According to the data sourced from the police commissionerate system, the Char Imli area has houses of numerous IAS officers, senior police officials, police headquarters (PHQ) and a huge number of political dignitaries too. Habibganj police station TI Ajay Kumar Soni said despite the area teeming with the residences of the law and order officials, no security arrangements have been ensured there such as the CCTV cameras and street lights.

Theft at Jaivardhan Singh's house, 2 held

The Habibganj police on Friday arrested two men who stole Rs 15,000 from the house of Jaivardhan Singh, the son of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. The accused confessed to have committed dozens of other thefts in Arera Colony. DCP (Zone-1) Priyanka Shukla told Free Press that two theft complaints were received, one on August 10 and another from Jaivardhan Singh’s house on Tuesday night. After amassing all the technical evidences, the police arrested Ankit Gujre (23) who confessed to theft. He told police that he broke into the houses with the help of two of his accomplices named Deepak Mandal (30) and Vijay Dindoriya.