Bhopal: 'Channels dishing out Laila-Majnu story to earn TRP'

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava on Sunday criticised the social media and TV news channels for raking up Sakshi-Ajitesh marriage issue and making it a national debate for TRP and money. "Social media and anchors of so-called national News channels are dishing out a Laila-Majnu story which the people are lapping up, but they are, in fact, making mockery of poor parents," tweeted Bhargava on Sunday. "In my opinion, the TV channels involved in such activities to increase their TRP and earn big bucks. And it is clear that their acts would take the decade old 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana' 50 years back," said the BJP leader in series of tweets.

"These types of news will increase incidents of female foeticide in the country and there will be huge disparity in male and female sex ratio which will appear in coming three years in social economic survey," tweets Bhargava. The nursing homes would earn by conducting pregnancy termination, he stated in his tweet.

BJP MLA Rajesh Misra's daughter Sakshi and her husband had approached the Allahabad High Court seeking protection, after the woman appeared on social media alleging that she faced a threat to life from her father for marrying a Dalit. The leader of opposition came under the fire from Congress with party state media president Shobha Oza and media coordinator Narendra Saluja questioning him as well as BJP over the controversial comment and 'predictions' made by the senior leader.

"Does the party agrees with the LoP statement," questioned Saluja terming the comments of the LoP as conservative and against the Modi's India. Flaying the BJP leader for his 'objectionable' statement, Oza claimed that this has brought to fore what BJP and its leaders think about the status of women in the society and also the reality of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana ' movement.