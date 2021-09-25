Bhopal: Chanderi Utsav-2021 begins

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Limited has organised the 16-day-exhibition Chanderi Utsav 2021 under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Managing director of the corporation inaugurated the exhibition on Saturday evening. A golden Chanderi sari in Dibba check Morpankh designs on display. Pure gold is used in it. Besides, weavers have designed the gate of Badal Mahal, dancers of Khajuraho temple and Sanchi Stupa on Chanderi saris are also central attractions. “We have prepared these saris especially for the exhibition and it took 30-50 days to complete one designer sari,” craftsman Mohammed Sageer Khan from Chanderi told the FP.

Another white coloured Chanderi sari in which tribal artistes of Chhattisgarh playing Nagada, a musical instrument, and Chanderi sari in Puna Patti silk in Jangla flower design are in the new collection. “We have been preparing for six months for the exhibition,” said another craftsman Mohammed Waseem Khan.Besides, Chanderi sarees in some old designs like asarfi-buti, zig-zag, jugnu , sunflower, Sitafal etc are also on display in 25 colours. A maroon-coloured lehenga-choli in chanderi is also on display. The price starts from Rs 4200 and goes up to 1.19 lakh in the exhibition.Manager of the emporium and incharge of the exhibition, ML Sharma said that there are many festivals like Durga puja that are round the corner. “So, we decided to organise the exhibition.” The exhibition will remain open for visitors till October 10 from 11am to 8pm.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:05 PM IST