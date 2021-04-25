Bhopal: Challenge for cops to control loiterers from May 1 once adult vaccination starts

Bhopal: The vaccination for every adult will start on May 1, but as there is corona curfew in Bhopal till May 3, it will be a challenge for the police to manage traffic after the vaccination starts.

There is fear that though the Bhopal police have put up barricades all around, getting vaccinated will be used as an excuse by many above 18 years to roam about, at least on the day of their vaccination.

There have been several incidents of clash reported between police and commuters due to barricaded roads, including one on Saturday where a youth was manhandled when he was going to a hospital with his mother.

Besides, incidents of argument between cops and civic body employees are frequently reported.

Once vaccination starts, the cops will face a challenge in imposing the corona curfew. The department also is clueless and is waiting for instructions from the administration.

The online registration for vaccination will be mandatory for vaccination, but still, someone from one area will be free to roam about the city on the day of his or her vaccination, and it will be a challenge for the police to stop them from wandering.

Police also have no plans on how to detect people who are not getting vaccinated but have still come out. A police officer said they will do spot-checking of people out of the roads.

Police have sealed over 46 roads completely and have partially sealed other roads.

‘Cops will manage roads as usual’

Superintendent of police (SP) North Vijay Khatri says the cops will manage roads as usual and anyone found roaming will be booked. He says they are also not clear how the vaccination drive will be carried out and they are waiting for the guidelines from the administration in this regard.