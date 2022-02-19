Bhopal: Challan issued to people driving in BRTS corridor

Bhopal: Traffic police have begun issuing challans to the commuters found driving in BRTS corridor in their private vehicles.

In last two days, traffic police are taking action against vehicle owners for driving in BRTS lane. Bairagarh thana incharge Shivpal Singh Kushwah said a continuous checking campaign was being run by the traffic police in the city in areas including Bairagarh, Lalghati and Board Office.

People have been driving in BRTS corridor despite regulation under which the corridor is reserved only for low-floor red buses and emergency vehicles, said Kushwah.

The action has been taken after a representative team of Madhya Pradesh Cloth Association met commissioner of police Makrand Deuskar with problems of traffic jam and overcrowding in their area.

“We had urged the commissioner of police to control flow of traffic in Lalghati and Bairagarh area. The traffic on the roads make many people enter BRTS corridor to skip the wait time,” Association president Kanhaiyalal Israni told Free Press.

Several vehicles illegally parked were removed with the help of cranes on Friday, he further said. “It is our joint responsibility to see that people do not resort to breaking the rules only for their selfish interests. I am happy that we could be of help in maintaining traffic order in the city,” added Israni.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:58 AM IST