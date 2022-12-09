Bhopal: Challan against Nazir who issued death threat to Sadhvi Pragya

Pragya Singh Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber crime police on Friday submitted challan in CJM court against a Hyderabad resident who had given death threat to Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

Shaikh Nazir, who has been charged with threatening the parliamentarian, was arrested by cyber crime police on July 8, 2022.

A plumber by profession, the Hyderabad-based class 10th pass out had allegedly given death threats to Sadhvi Pragya over the phone from Dubai on June 18, 2022. Nazir while calling had called himself Iqbal Kaskar's man.

Nazir in his statement to police said that Mohamed Abdul Ali Qader had facilitated his VISA for Dubai and for the same he had taken Rs 30,000. The passport in Nazir’s name was issued from Telangana, Hyderabad. On March 16, 2022, he flew to Dubai along with Khalil-Ur-Raman and Mohammed Rihan Sultan. One Mohammed Jahangir had come to receive them at Dubai Airport and they were taken to Alkabal Discon Centre. They met Mohammed Yushuf and Mohammed Asif of Telangana and Mohammed Sultan of Pakistan at the centre. The six, all unemployed, stayed in a room. Nazir’s brother used to send Rs 12,000 per month to Mohammed Ali Quader and Abdul Ali Qadar. Jahangir used to arrange for boarding and lodging. They were allowed whatsapp chat but not whatsapp call. It was tough to make whatsapp call through VPN and so they had downloaded gulf VPN on mobile. Mohammed Jahangir had made arrangements for SIM.

Nazir said he got information on whatsapp that Nupur Sharma, Wasim Rizwi and MP Pragya Thakur had made controversial remarks against “Nabi”(Allaha). This prompted him to call Pragya Thakur. “I made call hiding my identity. I told her that non-Muslims target Muslims. I had given threat on whatsapp to Pragya Thakur from Dubai. I had given SIM to Jahangir who destroyed it,” Nazir had said in his statement to police.