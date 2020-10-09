Bhopal: Chaitanya Socio-Cultural Society to conduct ballet workshop

The Chaitanya Socio-Cultural Society will conduct a Ballet Workshop from October 13 to October 31 at the Mayaram Surjan Smriti Bhavan.

In this 15-day workshop, the youths would be apprised of what ballet is. They will also get to learn the art form.

A ballet ‘Kamayani’ would be prepared during the workshop. Senior choreographer Chandra Madhav Barik and Ballet dancer Shruti Kirti Barik will train the participants.

The workshop would be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Entry is free and there is no age bar.