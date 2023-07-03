Bhopal: Certified Seeds Not Germinating, Farmers Raise Complaint

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The certified kharif crop seeds provided by government and private agencies have not germinated, said farmers. Farmers said seeds were sub-standard though they purchased at a high rate. “We are incurring huge loss,” they added. “We have received complains that certified seeds of soyabean are not germinating. It was choice of farmers to sow their seeds or certified seeds. As for rates, they may have been high when sowing began.

They are normal now,” State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh president Kamal Singh Anjana told Free Press. Farmer Kedar Sirohi said it was a huge loss for farmers as certified seeds of soyabean were not germinating. “As the famers are not provided bills, they are not in a position to complain,” he added. Former agriculture director GS Kaushal said, “Farmers should take proper bills if they purchase certified seeds. Secondly, they should verify certified seeds by testing them before sowing.” Box— Germination %tage varies Joint director, agriculture, BL Billaya said, “Certified seeds are distributed to farmers after testing.

After testing, seeds are packed. On packets, germination percentage is mentioned, which varies from crop to crop. Private companies and agriculture cooperative committees provide certified seeds.”