Bhopal: Ceramic equines on wall set to catch art lover’s heart

BHOPAL: The pleasingly mottled shape of two racing horses in ceramic on a wall in Lalghati area in the city makes one feel as if the equines were alive and ready to convey a rider to his destination.

The most important aspect of the work of Deepak Sharma is that the citizens of Bhopal will have the sight of such a craft for the first time. Besides, it will weather all the vagaries of clime for thousands of years.

In the 16ft x 6ft glazed stoneware work shows two horses, embodying the modern life of human beings who are competing with one another like those two horses. He took two months to finish the work which has cost him Rs 1.5 lakh.

Deepak who has been in the field for the past 10 years told Free Press, “We generally see paintings on walls, but it is for the first time that Bhopalites will have the sight of ceramic work on a mure. The aim is to tell an art lover that stoneware work can also be crafted on a wall.”

He said, “I got the assignment through a friend. The client contacted me after seeing the same work in miniature form and wanted it on the wall of his house. It took me two months to complete the work.”

He works at Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, as freelance artist and has completed the present work at the Akademi’s ceramic studio.

About the process of the ceramic works, he said, “I brought a 16ft slab made of plywood and then put ceramic clay on it and made the structure. After that, I cut it into 70 pieces and put it into furnace at 1200-degree temperature. After it began to glaze, I put it into the furnace again.”

“After the process was over, I brought it to Bhopal from New Delhi and pasted the 70 pieces of the work on the wall with the help of labours. It took 15 days.”

Deepak who has worked at Bharat Bhawan for six years said, “Such work is very common in metropolitan cities, but, in Bhopal, it is new. I did such works in Delhi. I think ceramic art form can be done on wall for city’s beautification, because of its durability. It is imperishable as well ass washable.”

“I think the government should promote this art form which can be used in Bhopal Metro Project,” he said.