Bhopal: Century by Durga Rao, Sunil Ramesh give India 3-0 sweep at India-Bangladesh ODI Bilateral Cricket Series for Blind

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opener Durga Rao's 173 and captain Sunil Rameshís 177 at the third one-dayer played on Faith Cricket Ground here on Wednesday helped India clean sweep the first ever bilateral series for blind against Bangladesh 3-0, after whitewashing the T20 series earlier this week.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Durga Rao's 173 runs off 113 balls and Captain Sunil Ramesh's 177 runs off 76 deliveries took the tally to 466 runs after losing 5 wickets in 40 overs.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh lost wickets early but the partnership between Mohammad Abdul Malek (138 off 129 balls) and Arif Ullah (47 off 51 balls) gave a ray of hope to guests. Bangladesh, however, failed to pursue the monumental target and lost to India by 177 runs.

India's Durga Rao went on to receive the title of the player of the match. A cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a trophy was awarded to him. Players of the series were awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000. The runner-up Bangladesh received Rs 25,000 and winner India received Rs 50,000.

Earlier, India had whitewashed the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh held just before the ODI series.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:26 AM IST