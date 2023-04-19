 Bhopal: Central government official visits Central Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute in Budni
Bhopal: Central government official visits Central Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute in Budni

Department of agriculture & farmers welfare additional secretary, Abhilaksh Likhi, shares SOP for use of drone in agriculture

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Central Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute, Budni |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Central government official from department of agriculture & farmers welfare visited the Central Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute, Budni on Wednesday. The additional secretary, Abhilaksh Likhi, interacted with farmers at the institute which is the only tractor testing centre in the country and also a national designated authority for testing of tractors as per OECD standards, which promotes export of the tractors.

Likhi also held discussions with the director and staff of the institute .The official said that looking into the unique advantages of deploying drone technologies in agriculture, the ministry has brought out Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for use of drones in pesticide and nutrient application. The SOPs provide concise instructions for effective and safe operations. Likhi also inspected the training and testing laboratories at the institute.

article-image
