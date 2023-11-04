 Bhopal Central Assembly Constituency Burning Issues: Sanatan Dharma, Ram Temple, Inflation & Unemployment
Bhopal Central Assembly Constituency Burning Issues: Sanatan Dharma, Ram Temple, Inflation & Unemployment

Earlier, tomatoes sold up to Rs 300 per kilogram. Now, onion price is skyrocketing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Issues like sanatan dharma, Ram Temple, inflation, unemployment are pushing local issues backstage in Bhopal Central Assembly constituency.

Earlier, tomatoes sold up to Rs 300 per kilogram. Now, onion price is skyrocketing. 10 Market Traders’ Association president Anand Soni said, “Local issues are nowhere in this election. National issues like unemployment, price hike, sanatan dharma are dominating.

For instance, rising cost of onions and essential commodities are a major concern.” Independent candidate Devendra Mishra said, “High cost and unemployment are worrying common people. To counter this, issues like sanatan dharma, Ram temple are being raised to polarise voters in a systematic manner.

Hoardings of Ram temple have been installed. It is to divide people before polling.” Congress candidate Arif Masood said, “Inflation, unemployment are major issues in Assembly election. People will vote on basis of these issues and they have become fed up with price hike.”

BJP candidate Dhruvnarayan Singh said, “Living standard has risen, which caused inflation. Otherwise, there is no inflation. People are maintaining cars and bungalows and talk about Italian tiles. People are opening start ups and becoming entrepreneurs and providing jobs. People with vested interest are attacking sanatan dharm and public is realising it. We have to fight against such elements.”

