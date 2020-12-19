Bhopal: Celebrating Christmas sans carol singing, midnight masses and community feasts this year!

BHOPAL: The birth of Jesus Christ would be celebrated in the city this year sans carol singing, midnight masses, outdoor celebrations and community feasts due to the Covid pandemic. And yes, Santa Claus would be a major missing too.

Groups of carol singers won’t go roundhouse, instead, carol singing will be held for only half-an-hour at churches. The timing of the midnight prayer has been changed; will start from 7 pm and end at 10 pm. On Christmas, a special prayer will be held from 8am-9am.

PRO of Bhopal Archdiocese, Fr Maria Stephen, told Free Press that there will be no outdoor celebrations and get-togethers this year. Most of the people would celebrate the festival at their homes. “We will be focused more on prayers than on celebrations,” he said.

“There is the season of Advent before the Christmas during which Jesus, who loves all of us unconditionally, comes in human form and blesses us. Celebrations begin four weeks before the festival and we pray on different themes on Sunday of each week. The theme of the first week is hope, followed by peace, joy and celebration,” he said. But this year, all this was subdued.