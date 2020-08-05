Bhopal celebrates Bhoomi Pujan, Ram in MP Congress office for first time

The state capital immersed itself in religious fervour on Wednesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

People began to celebrate the occasion in their homes and temples. Nevertheless, the celebrations at the Congress office surprised many.

The BJP had already announced that the party would celebrate the occasion across the state by lighting lamps. But former chief minister Kamal Nath went to the party office and lit lamps, expressing happiness over the foundation-laying ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya.

Ram appeared for the first time in the Congress office. A big photograph of Ram was placed in the party office. The Congress leaders who always tried to sidetrack the issue welcomed the foundation-laying ceremony amidst drumbeats and blowing of conch shells. Sweets were also distributed on the occasion.

The BJP office, too, celebrated the occasion like Deepawali by lighting lamps. Special Pooja was organised in the residences of ministers Narottam Mishra, Gopal Bhargava, Kamal Patel, Vishwash Sarang and Bhupendra Singh.