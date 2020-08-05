Bhopal celebrates Bhoomi Pujan, Ram in MP Congress office for first time

The state capital immersed itself in religious fervour on Wednesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
People began to celebrate the occasion in their homes and temples. Nevertheless, the celebrations at the Congress office surprised many.
The BJP had already announced that the party would celebrate the occasion across the state by lighting lamps. But former chief minister Kamal Nath went to the party office and lit lamps, expressing happiness over the foundation-laying ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya.
Ram appeared for the first time in the Congress office. A big photograph of Ram was placed in the party office. The Congress leaders who always tried to sidetrack the issue welcomed the foundation-laying ceremony amidst drumbeats and blowing of conch shells. Sweets were also distributed on the occasion.
The BJP office, too, celebrated the occasion like Deepawali by lighting lamps. Special Pooja was organised in the residences of ministers Narottam Mishra, Gopal Bhargava, Kamal Patel, Vishwash Sarang and Bhupendra Singh.
Modi most influential leader in 500 years: Chouhan
After the foundation-laying ceremony in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said whenever the construction of Ram temple came up, there was question of law and order.
It because of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that those who were opposed to Ram temple were soaked in the name of Ram.
Modi has turned out to be most influential leaders in 500 years, Chouhan said, adding that, whether it is the Kashmir problem or Triple Talaq, Modi has peacefully completed everything.
Some leaders exit for a decade, some for a century, but Modi is a leader for 500 years, Chouhan said.
Everyone should have been called to Bhoomi Pujan: Nath
Former chief minister Kamal Nath said people belonging to all communities should have been called to the foundation-laying ceremony. He made the above statement at a function in the party office for celebrating Bhoomi Pujan. Ram temple belongs to everyone, and nobody should take the credit for it. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi spoke about the construction of Ram temple. All chief ministers and people of all communities should have been invited to the ceremony in Ayodhya.
