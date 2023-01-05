Bhopal: CD has BJP leaders says Kamal Nath; HM tells him to give it to SIT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The political storm that the alleged obscene CD has raised in the state is showing no signs of petering out. After Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, president of MP Congress Committee Kamal Nath has brought up the issue.

At a press conference in Satna on Thursday, Nath said that the CD had BJP leaders. Nath said that he did not want to go after anyone so that MP earns a bad name.

This was the reason that he had told the officials only to inquire whether the CD was bogus or real, Nath said, adding that the CD is connected with 15 years of BJP rule.

Reacting to Nath’s statement, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said there should not be any reason for Nath to see such an obscene CD, rather he should hand it over to the media or to the court or to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Besides, it does not behove to a man of Nath’s age to see such obscene CD, instead of singing Bhajans on the staircases of a temple, Mishra said.

Rather than paying attention to CDs, had Nath paid heed to his MLAs, the Congress would not have lost power, he said.

Nath already claimed that he had the pen drive of honey trap. After that, SIT issued a notice to Nath, asking him to give information about the CD.

Nevertheless, Nath kept mum over the issue, but after the statement of Govind Singh, the CD issue has again kicked up a controversy.

What’s the case

In August 2019, the CD case came to light. Five women Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain, Arati Dayal, Barkha Soni and Monika were taken into custody in connection with the case. The names of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen cropped up in the case. Nevertheless, all those women have been released on bail.