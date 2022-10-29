Bhopal: CCTV footage leaves police, locals wary

Representative photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children filed complaint at police station that they had saw an unidentified boy carrying a young boy on his shoulder who was unconscious and bleeding. Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge told media that on Thursday evening some of the children were playing in Vaibhavkunj Colony area. They saw a boy of 17-18 years of age carrying another boy on his shoulder who was unconscious and bleeding.

The police rushed to the spot and started the investigation. The police took the statements of the children and all of them narrated different stories. The police did not find any traces of blood as it was claimed.

The police searched the CCTV footage in which it was found that the unidentified boy was having a boy on his shoulder. But when he came back a minute later, no one was on his shoulder.

The police had searched over the area, vacant places, nullahs and other places to find the traces of the boy but they didn’t find it.

In the CCTV footage, the boy who is visible remains unidentified. The police have also taken statements of the vendors but none of them recognised him.