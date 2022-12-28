e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: CCTV cameras to be installed at exam centres

Bhopal: CCTV cameras to be installed at exam centres



Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Higher education minister Mohan Yadav | File Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure transparency while conducting exams, Higher Education Department Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday issued directive to install CCTV camera at every examination centre.

He also directed to change the duty of teachers deployed for vigilance and as observers at exam centres.

For instance, if a teacher is posted at any particular college during last year, then he should be sent to other college for examination duty.

The work of observers at exam centres at aided colleges should be done only by teachers of Government Colleges.

He stated that at every exam centre, duty of executive officers of revenue and police departments should be ensured. Apart from this, flying squads should be formed in adequate numbers at district level. Strict action should be taken in cheating cases during the exam.

Bhopal: Man stabbed, robbed of mobile phone at knifepoint
article-image

