Bhopal: CCIP to clear proposals worth Rs 10K Cr on Oct 31

BHOPAL: Department of Industry has started preparing special customized package on the proposals received at the Magnificent MP Summit for setting up new industries (Mega Projects of Rs. 100 crore or more), to be presented before the cabinet committee of investment promotion. The proposed investment proposals of Rs. 10,250 crore will be presented for approval in a meeting to be held on October 31.

The investment proposals include Rs. 1,250 crore by Avgol Company (Non Woven Fabric) of Israel in Paithampur, Rs. 651 crore by ITC (Food Processing) in Sehore, Rs. 4,800 crore by J.K. Cement (Cement) in Panna and Rs. 700 crore by Grasim (Textile) in Nagda (Ujjain). Similarly, investment proposals of Rs. 2,400 crore by Dalmia Cement (Cement) in Satna, Rs. 311 crore by KJS Cement (Cement) in Satna and Rs. 140 crore worth investment proposal by Ramnik Power and Alloy (Manganese Alloy) in Balaghat are included.

Weekly monitoring of all the investment proposals will be done by the principal secretary industry. Review will be done on every Friday by chief secretary on the progress of the action over the suggestions received in the Magnificent MP Summit.