Bhopal: CBSE west zone swimming contest to begin on December 18

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBSE West Zone Swimming Championship will be organided at NRI Global School from December 18. About 2,000 swimmers will compete for 480 medals in the five-day championship.

The NRI Group of Institutions founder chairman Subodh Singh said, "We successfully organised west zone swimming in 2019. Our endeavour is to connect people through social media and games. We are launching NRI Sports Academy, which includes sports like swimming, basketball, volleyball, badminton etc.”

School Principal Archana Sharma said 2,000 players from west zone states would participate in the swimming championship. There will be a total of 21 events. Boys and girls under the age of 11, 14, 17 and 19 will participate. All the preparations for the championship have been completed.