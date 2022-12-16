e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CBSE west zone swimming contest to begin on December 18

Bhopal: CBSE west zone swimming contest to begin on December 18

About 2,000 swimmers will compete for 480 medals in the five-day championship.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBSE West Zone Swimming Championship will be organided at NRI Global School from December 18. About 2,000 swimmers will compete for 480 medals in the five-day championship.

The NRI Group of Institutions founder chairman Subodh Singh said, "We successfully organised west zone swimming in 2019. Our endeavour is to connect people through social media and games. We are launching NRI Sports Academy, which includes sports like swimming, basketball, volleyball, badminton etc.”

School Principal Archana Sharma said 2,000 players from west zone states would participate in the swimming championship. There will be a total of 21 events. Boys and girls under the age of 11, 14, 17 and 19 will participate. All the preparations for the championship have been completed.

Read Also
Guinness World Record attempt: 5 youths, 1 autistic girl to relay-swim Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai covering...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of killing wife, 7-yr-old son commits suicide in Datia jail

Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of killing wife, 7-yr-old son commits suicide in Datia jail

Bhopal: Couple booked for harassing, extorting money from bussinessman's wife

Bhopal: Couple booked for harassing, extorting money from bussinessman's wife

Bhopal: Three society members booked for duping residents of Rs 30 lakh

Bhopal: Three society members booked for duping residents of Rs 30 lakh

Bhopal: Inter-University Yuva Utsav begins at Barkatullah University

Bhopal: Inter-University Yuva Utsav begins at Barkatullah University

Bhopal: CBSE west zone swimming contest to begin on December 18

Bhopal: CBSE west zone swimming contest to begin on December 18