Bhopal: CBI Recovers Rs 83 Lakh From CGST Officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered Rs 83.26 lakh during the searches carried out at seven locations including offices and residential premises of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials in Jabalpur on Tuesday. All the five arrested accused were produced in the court of Special Judge (CBI) in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The CBI arrested two CGST superintendents and three inspectors in Jabalpur while accepting bribe of Rs 7 lakh during raid conducted on Tuesday. The CBI had registered a case following a complaint made against a CGST superintendent in Jabalpur for demanding bribe of Rs 1 crore for issuing order pertaining to a factory.

In May 2023, the factory premises were raided by superintendents Kapil Kamble, Somen Goswami, inspectors Veerendra Jain, Vikas Gupta and Pradeep Hazari following complaints of irregularities. The factory was then sealed.

The officials demanded bribe of Rs 1 crore to open locks of the factory. After negotiation, the bribe was reduced to Rs 53 lakh. As per reports, complainant handed over Rs 25 lakh to superintendents and requested to give more time to pay remaining amount. Later, the accused reduced bribe to Rs 7 lakh after fresh negotiations.

Following the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught two superintendents and three inspectors while accepting bribe of Rs 7 lakh from the complainant. In a follow-up action, searches were conducted at seven locations including residential and office premises of accused in Jabalpur, which led to recovery of approximately Rs 83,26,800.