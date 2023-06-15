 Bhopal: CBI Recovers Rs 83 Lakh From CGST Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CBI Recovers Rs 83 Lakh From CGST Officials

Bhopal: CBI Recovers Rs 83 Lakh From CGST Officials

5 held: 2 superintendents, 3 inspectors while accepting Rs 7 lakh bribe

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered Rs 83.26 lakh during the searches carried out at seven locations including offices and residential premises of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials in Jabalpur on Tuesday. All the five arrested accused were produced in the court of Special Judge (CBI) in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The CBI arrested two CGST superintendents and three inspectors in Jabalpur while accepting bribe of Rs 7 lakh during raid conducted on Tuesday. The CBI had registered a case following a complaint made against a CGST superintendent in Jabalpur for demanding bribe of Rs 1 crore for issuing order pertaining to a factory.

In May 2023, the factory premises were raided by superintendents Kapil Kamble, Somen Goswami, inspectors Veerendra Jain, Vikas Gupta and Pradeep Hazari following complaints of irregularities. The factory was then sealed.

The officials demanded bribe of Rs 1 crore to open locks of the factory. After negotiation, the bribe was reduced to Rs 53 lakh. As per reports, complainant handed over Rs 25 lakh to superintendents and requested to give more time to pay remaining amount. Later, the accused reduced bribe to Rs 7 lakh after fresh negotiations.

Following the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught two superintendents and three inspectors while accepting bribe of Rs 7 lakh from the complainant. In a follow-up action, searches were conducted at seven locations including residential and office premises of accused in Jabalpur, which led to recovery of approximately Rs 83,26,800.

Read Also
Bhopal: Contractor Dies As Car Rams Into Pillar
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM In Delhi To Hold Talks About Election

Bhopal: CM In Delhi To Hold Talks About Election

Bhopal: Probe Panel Assess Structural Strength Of Satpura Bhawan

Bhopal: Probe Panel Assess Structural Strength Of Satpura Bhawan

2013 Steno-Typist Recruitment Exam Scam

2013 Steno-Typist Recruitment Exam Scam

Satpura Bhawan Fire: Over 40 Hrs On, Fire Brigade Still Dousing Smouldering Almirahs

Satpura Bhawan Fire: Over 40 Hrs On, Fire Brigade Still Dousing Smouldering Almirahs

Chouhan To Ministers: Be Confident, We Are Winning

Chouhan To Ministers: Be Confident, We Are Winning