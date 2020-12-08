Bhopal: CBI files 2 supplementary chargesheets in PMT 2009 and TCRT 2012 cases

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two supplementary chargesheets in separate cases related to the PMT 2009 and Transport Constable Recruitment Test (TCRT) 2012, examinations conducted by Vyapam.

Firstly, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the court of special judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Bhopal, against 18 candidates who had arranged impersonators to write the written examination of TCRT, 2012, on their behalf and illegally passed the examination and got recruited into the transport department.

The CBI had registered the case on the orders of the Supreme Court and taken over the investigation of Case No. 18/2014 of Police Station STF, Bhopal, related to alleged manipulation in OMR answer sheets and digital data of certain candidates of the Transport Constable Recruitment Test, 2012, conducted by Vyapam.

Earlier, a supplementary chargesheet was filed on January 19, 2019, by the CBI against 26 accused. So, now, the total number of accused is 44 in the case.