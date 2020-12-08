Bhopal: CBI files 2 supplementary chargesheets in PMT 2009 and TCRT 2012 cases

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two supplementary chargesheets in separate cases related to the PMT 2009 and Transport Constable Recruitment Test (TCRT) 2012, examinations conducted by Vyapam.
Firstly, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the court of special judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Bhopal, against 18 candidates who had arranged impersonators to write the written examination of TCRT, 2012, on their behalf and illegally passed the examination and got recruited into the transport department.
The CBI had registered the case on the orders of the Supreme Court and taken over the investigation of Case No. 18/2014 of Police Station STF, Bhopal, related to alleged manipulation in OMR answer sheets and digital data of certain candidates of the Transport Constable Recruitment Test, 2012, conducted by Vyapam.
Earlier, a supplementary chargesheet was filed on January 19, 2019, by the CBI against 26 accused. So, now, the total number of accused is 44 in the case.
Second case
In the second case, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the court of the special magistrate, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), against 126 accused, including candidates, impersonators, parents/guardians and middlemen related to the PMT, 2009, examination conducted by Vyapam. The CBI had registered the case on August 21, 2015, on the orders of the Supreme Court and taken over the investigation of FIR No. 138/2013 dated April 19, 2013, of the Police Station Jhansi Road, Gwalior.
During the CBI investigation, it was found that 36 candidates had allegedly arranged impersonators to appear in the written examination of MPPMT, 2009, on their behalf with the help of middlemen and parents and illegally passed the examination and got admission into a private medical college in Gwalior.
Database of 16 lakh students
The CBI had prepared database of around 16 lakh students, including the students who were taking coaching of the PMT in various coaching classes, MBBS students of various medical colleges, registered doctors and so forth, and compared the photos of impersonators available in the applications of the accused candidates, thereby finding some new impersonators. The CBI also took expert opinion on the photographs and handwritings available on the OMR answer sheets of the accused candidates. Earlier, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against the accused on June 28, 2016.
Arrest warrants against 18
“The court has issued arrest warrants against 18 new accused against whom supplementary challans have been filed in the TCRT, 2012, in Bhopal. Previously, the names of Vyapam officials Pakanj Trivedi, Nitin Mohindra, CK Mishra and Ajay Sen appeared in this forgery case. The CBI made 18 new accused in this case. Another supplementary chargesheet was filed in Gwalior,” said Satish Dinkar, CBI advocate.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)