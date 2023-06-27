Bhopal: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 90,000 Stolen

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves entered a house in Kamla Nagar and made away with money and valuables worth Rs 90,000, police said on Monday.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Anil Bajpai said complainant BS Shakya, a resident of Radio Colony in Bhadbhada, had gone out of Bhopal with his family on Saturday. When he returned on Monday, he found the main door of his house broken.

As the family members went inside the house, they found the entire house ransacked and cash and valuables worth Rs 90,000 missing. Realising that the house had been burgled, Shakya immediately lodged a complaint.

The police have begun sifting through the CCTV footages installed in the area to trace the accused, SHO Bajpai said.