Bhopal: Cash, jewellery worth lakhs stolen from retired govt officer’s house

Burglars targeted the house of a retired government?officer in Jyoti Nagar Colony, Misrod and made away with valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Saturday.

SHO Misrod, Niranjan Sharma said the complainant Babulal Srivastava, a resident of Jyoti Nagar Colony, Misrod, had gone to attend last rituals of a near one. On Friday, his neighbour Bhojraj informed him that the lock of the house was open.

Babulal then sent his in-law Narendra Kumar Saxena living in Fortune Kasturi Colony to the spot where it is learnt that cash, gold and silver items kept in the almirah have been stolen.

House owner Babulal Srivastava who reached Bhopal on Friday late night said that they will be able to tell the total cost of the stolen goods only after accessing the stolen items.