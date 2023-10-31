 Bhopal: Cash, Goods Worth Rs 226.13 Cr Seized
This information was given by Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan here on Tuesday.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement agencies and police have seized cash and goods worth Rs 226.13 crore in state after model code of conduct came into force on October 29. This information was given by Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan here on Tuesday.

The seizure includes cash of more than Rs 25.5 crore, over 19 lakh litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 36.99 crore, drugs worth Rs 11.70 crore, gold, silver worth over Rs 75.6 crore and other items worth more than Rs 77. 31 crore. A hundi of Rs 20 crore was also seized, sources said.

