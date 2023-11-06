Bhopal: Car Worth ₹3 Lakh Stolen From SAF Constable's House

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into the house of a constable posted in SAF (police) in Ratibad and took away car worth Rs 3 lakh on Sunday late night, police said. The police added that they began probing the case to identify accused and nab them.

According to investigating officer Uday Sisode, complainant Rajesh Giri is an SAF constable. On Sunday, he and his family members were out of the house when theft took place. They did not find anything worth stealing but found the key to his hatchback car parked in the porch. They sped away with the vehicle.

When Giri and his family members returned on Monday morning, they discovered the theft and found the entire house ransacked. They complained to police. Search is on for the accused.

