Bhopal: Car Showroom Owner Booked For Fraud

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against the owner of a private car showroom for not transferring the vehicle in the name of a buyer, who had purchased a second-hand car from him, the police said.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak told Free Press that a man named Kallu Agrawal had purchased a new car from the showroom and had sold his old car to the owner of the showroom, named Pawandeep, for Rs 97,000. Pawandeep then sold the car to another person. The latter sold the car to someone else and the chain continued.

Recently, the sixth owner of the car met with an accident, after which the police launched probe and reached Kallu Agrawal, as the car was still in his name. Agrawal told cops that he had signed an agreement with Pawandeep to get the car transferred in the new buyer’s name. He even produced relevant documents before the police, after which the police registered a case against Pawandeep.