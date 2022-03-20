Bhopal: Car hits traffic constable, police fail to take action

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A-luxury car driver hit a traffic constable who was performing his duty at TT Nagar square, said the police on Sunday. The police failed to arrest the driver and also failed to seize the car.

A video went viral on social media in which a car driver was seen harassing the police personnel at TT Nagar square.

TT Nagar police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuvanshi told media that the traffic constable Pramod Kushwaha stopped the car. The car driver was not wearing the seat belt and for the violation of the rule, the constable tried to stop the car.

The driver came out from the car and started arguing with the police staff present at the square. Later, the driver fled from the spot.

Raghuvanshi added that the car is registered in the name of a firm and they don’t know the name of the driver.

On the complaint of the constable, an FIR has been registered under Sections 353,186 of IPC against the unknown driver. A incident occurred under Arera police station in front of police control room where an unidentified motorcycle rider had hit constable Rajendra Jatav on duty.

He had filed the complaint with police that one unidentified motorcyclist hit him and fled. The Arera police registered the case under Sections 279,337 of IPC and started the investigation.

In last 24 hours, as many as eight cases were registered in different police station of the capital city, in which the pedestrians were injured by vehicle drivers.

