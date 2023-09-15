Bhopal: Candidates To Be Selected According To Kamal Nath’s Wishes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress may announce its list of candidates after Jan Akrosh Yatra. After mulling over for two days, the party leaders came to a conclusion that they should not hurry to declare the list of candidates. The Congress is going to take out the Jan Akrosh Yatra from September 20 to October 5. So, if the list of candidates is out before the rally, anger among those who will not get tickets may have an impact on the Yatra.

Most of the Congress leaders agreed that the list should be declared after the Yatra, so that there may not be any problem.

Most of the candidates will be selected according to the choice of MPCC president Kamal Nath.

According to sources, party’s state in-charge Randeep Surjewala made it clear that the candidates would be selected on the basis of Nath’s choice, so that the Congress may form the next government in the state.

Nath has conducted several surveys to know the prospects candidates in different assembly constituencies.

On the basis of these surveys, Nath has set up a panel comprising two/three names for each of the 230 constituencies in the state.

The screening committee has mulled over the panel for two days. During the civic polls, tickets were distributed on the basis of surveys conducted by Nath. Consequently, the Congress performed better in those elections than it did previously.

The Congress high command has also given a free hand to Nath to take decisions. This is the reason that Surjewala, chairman of the screening committee, will do as Nath wishes.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has also told the party high command tickets should be distributed in MP on the basis of surveys conducted by Nath.

Read Also INDIA Bloc To Hold First Joint Public Rally In Bhopal: DMK MP TR Baalu

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)