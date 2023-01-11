Bhopal: Cancer patients not alone, we are with them, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that patients suffering from cancer should be made to realise that even though they battle with the disease alone, we stand with them mentally.

He said that along with medicines, they should also be given nutritious diet. He was addressing the Foundation Day programme of Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital and Research Centre here on Wednesday.

“It is generally possible to cure cancer through advanced medical methods, but we should not let those suffering from incurable cancer feel helpless,” Patel said.

It is often seen that people take medicines for treatment of disease but do not make required changes in diet. Cancer can be prevented by nutritious diet and regular exercises.

He said that the hospital's contribution in curing patients of cancer by performing special surgeries for breast, uterus and lung cancer was commendable.

Bhopal divisional commissioner Maal Singh, Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Chowdhary and Managing Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital Divya Parashar were present at the programme.

