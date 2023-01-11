e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cancer patients not alone, we are with them, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal: Cancer patients not alone, we are with them, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

It is often seen that people take medicines for treatment of disease but do not make required changes in diet

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that patients suffering from cancer should be made to realise that even though they battle with the disease alone, we stand with them mentally.

He said that along with medicines, they should also be given nutritious diet. He was addressing the Foundation Day programme of Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital and Research Centre here on Wednesday.

“It is generally possible to cure cancer through advanced medical methods, but we should not let those suffering from incurable cancer feel helpless,” Patel said.

It is often seen that people take medicines for treatment of disease but do not make required changes in diet. Cancer can be prevented by nutritious diet and regular exercises.

He said that the hospital's contribution in curing patients of cancer by performing special surgeries for breast, uterus and lung cancer was commendable.

Bhopal divisional commissioner Maal Singh, Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Chowdhary and Managing Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital Divya Parashar were present at the programme.

Read Also
Bhopal: Family of six attempts suicide by ingesting insecticide over financial woes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Cancer patients not alone, we are with them, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal: Cancer patients not alone, we are with them, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal: Truck crushes child to death in Shahjahanabad

Bhopal: Truck crushes child to death in Shahjahanabad

Bhopal: Karni Sena ends stir after government agrees to form ministerial panel

Bhopal: Karni Sena ends stir after government agrees to form ministerial panel

Bhopal: Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra calls ex-CM Palat Nath

Bhopal: Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra calls ex-CM Palat Nath

What does the rainbow youth want: All we want is acceptance, acknowledgement, support and...

What does the rainbow youth want: All we want is acceptance, acknowledgement, support and...