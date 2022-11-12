Bhopal: Campion School Arera colony golden jubilee alumni meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Emotions were high when the students of the 1972 batch of Campion school Arera colony in the Golden jubilee met, here on Saturday.

The 1972 batch of Alumni students of Campion School Arera Colony Bhopal organized a teacher’s felicitation programme and Golden Jubilee Alumni meet cum Reunion at Loyola Auditorium on school premises.

The alumni students went nostalgic about their school days and addressed one another affectionately. This day had an emotional and recreational touch. Their eyes became wet out of happiness.

The Alumni batch of 1972 members presented different Gifts as a token of love and respect for teachers. Lots of Programmes and dances took place in this programme.

The teachers, in their message, urged the students to work honestly and sincerely in their chosen fields. Principal Fr Dr Athnas Lakra SJ, Vice Principal Fr Amritlal Toppo SJ, and all the senior teachers from the Primary and Secondary sections were present on this occasion.

This program was organized by Alumni students of Batch 1972 Mr. Pradeep Bhargava, Anwar Bhai, Sohaib Masood, Dr. Subhash Sharma, colonel Narayan Parwani, Philip, etc. Alumni wives were also present on this occasion.