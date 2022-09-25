Bhopal: Campaigning ends for 46 municipal bodies in 18 districts, polling on Sept 27

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campaigning ended on Sunday for polls in 46 municipal bodies of the state. Voting will be held on September 27 from 7 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes and declaration of election results will take place on September 30.

The elections would be held in 17 municipalities and 29 city councils in 18 districts. The districts include Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Singrauli, Shahdol, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Betul, Raisen, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Jhabua and Ratlam.

Civil bodies, which will go to polls are Karrapur, Municipal Council Khurai, Gadhakota of Sagar district; City Council of Singrauli, Sarai, Bargawan of Singrauli district, Municipal Council of Shahdol Budhar, Jaisingh Nagar, Municipal Council Shahdol in Sahdol district, Bargawan (Amlai), Municipal Council Kotma, Bijuri of Anuppur district, Pali of Umaria, Shahpura and Dindori Municipal Council in Dindori district, Municipal Council of Bamhanibanjar, Bichiya, Niwas, Municipal Council of Mandla in Mandla district.

Polls will also be held in Municipal Council Baihar in Balaghat, Municipal Council of Malajkhand, Municipal Council Lakhnadaun in Seoni, Municipal Council Mohgaon Haveli, Harrai, Municipal Council Pandhurna, Saunsar, Damua, Junnardev in Chhindwara district.

Municipal Council Chicholi, Athaner, Municipal Council Sarani in Betul district, Municipal Council Deori of Raisen district, Municipal Council Chhanera, Municipal Council of Punasa of Khandwa district.

Nepanagar in Burhanpur district, Municipal Council of Khargone Mandleshwar, Maheshwar, Bhikangaon in Khargone, Municipal Council of Alirajpur Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar, Jobat, Municipal Council of Alirajpur, Municipal Council of Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Ranapur, Municipal Council of Jhabua will also go to polls.