Bhopal: Campaign for free precaution dose ends today

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): COVID precaution dose campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will end on Wednesday in all districts of the state except Rajgarh. Vaccination doses are being administered free of cost to citizens above the age of 18 years. All eligible beneficiaries can get themselves vaccinated in government health institutions.

National Health Mission (NHM) director Dr Santosh Shukla said, "This campaign will be in all the districts except Rajgarh in the entire state. All preparations have been made for this campaign."

In the last campaign organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, free precaution dose facility has been made available in more than 75 hospitals of Bhopal. Vaccination can be done by registering online (pre-booking) and offline in these hospitals. Free vaccination has been arranged at District Hospital, Civil Hospital, Community Health Centres, identified primary health centres, civil dispensaries, urban and rural primary health centres, sub-health centres, Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic. Along with this, free precaution doses will also be imposed in AIIMS, BHEL, Gas Rahat, Medical College, Insurance Hospital, Railway Hospital and identified private nursing colleges.

Additional collector Sandeep Kerketta while reviewing the vaccination campaign said that after 6 months after the second dose, precaution dose can be administered.

Free vaccination will be done in all ward offices of municipal corporations along with the government health institutions. He directed all the officers to make the campaign a success. He said that this is the last phase of the campaign in which free vaccination will be done.