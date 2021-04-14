Bhopal: Call made to Covid Command Control Centre keeps ringing, goes unanswered

Bhopal: After a phone call made to the Covid Command Control Centre, Bhopal, in front of the health minister, Prabhuram Choudhary, to check the promptness and response, it remained ringing and remained unanswered.

Minister Choudhary claimed, ‘All is well in the state hospitals’ while talking to the media here on Wednesday; however, the managing director of the National Health Mission, Chavi Bhardwaj, accepts that ‘things are not good and we are trying to make the appropriate responses’ in the presence of the minister.

The minister highlighted the government’s effort in combating corona and its related complications. An awkward situation occurred when the minister claimed that he made a visit to the centre in Bhopal and appreciated the working of the centre. But when the one of the mediapersons dialled the number of the centre to show the reality of the situation, no one received the call. The minister tried to clarify that the staff might be busy.

On the other hand, MD of the National Health Mission Chavi Bhardwaj accepted that they were trying to match the needs of the hospitals and of the people. “We’re in a learning process and all things are new for us; we asked to give us the support.”

The minister claimed that the government had the proper number of beds in the hospitals and “only 56 per cent of the beds are occupied and the rest are vacant”. He denied that he had “defaulted” in assessing the department’s requirement, he claimed that he was assessing the work of Sagar, Vidisha and other districts. He denied the charges of the Congress party that he was busy with the Damoh election and claimed that he was assessing the work in other districts.

He also claimed that many bodies along with corona patients—suspected and otherwise—reached the crematoriums and said that, because of a huge number of bodies, confusion often arose about the number of corona deaths.