Bhopal: Cabinet subcommittee meet on reservation remains inconclusive, again

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meeting of the cabinet subcommittee constituted to find a solution for the ‘reservation in promotion’ issue was held on Tuesday but remained inconclusive for the second time.

The meeting of this committee was earlier scheduled on February 3 but it concluded hurriedly without reaching a conclusion. Before that, the meeting of this committee was postponed twice.

Home minister Narottam Mishra is head of the committee who chaired the meeting on Tuesday. Promotion of government employees has been stuck due to stay granted by the High Court since 2016 after which over one lakh employees have retired without getting promotion.

The state government had approached the Supreme Court but the apex court refused to intervene, saying that the state governments should prepare data on numbers of SCs and STs on various posts and decide accordingly.

After that, the state government had constituted this subcommittee to find out an amicable solution acceptable to employees belonging to all categories that includes the unreserved and the reserve category.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:32 PM IST