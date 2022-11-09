Bhopal: Cabinet nod to Mukhya Mantri Yuva Annadoot scheme

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairing a Cabinet meet in Bhopal on Wednesday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to the ``Mukhya Mantri Yuva Annadoot" scheme in the public distribution system and other welfare schemes in the state. Under the first phase of the Udyam Kranti Yojana, 888 unemployed youths will be provided vehicles with bank loans. With this, the ration material allotted in the Targeted Public Distribution System and other welfare schemes will be transported from the supply centre to the fair price shops.

The Cabinet decided to give administrative approval of Rs 678 crore for the construction of 23 higher secondary school buildings of tribal welfare department under CM Rise scheme. Under the RUSA project, 336 academic and 200 non-academic, total 536 new posts were created, for the establishment of one new model graduate college each in Damoh, Rajgarh, Barwani, Chhatarpur, Guna, Khandwa, Singrauli and Vidisha

On fair price shops: The Cabinet decided to increase the commission of fair price shops on food grains, transportation expenses and additional commission of POS machines. In this, the commission on distribution of food grains to the fair price shops of urban areas will be increased from Rs 70 to Rs 90 per quintal, Rs 10,500 per month will be given to the fair price shops in rural areas if they have more than 200 ration cards and are full time vendors.

Cabinet approved the setup of 211 posts for the smooth functioning of Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation. In this, post-facto approval of 198 posts approved earlier and 13 new posts were given.

It also decided to build a civil wing for the construction and maintenance work of medical colleges. Headquarters of Civil Wing will be set up in Commissioner, Medical Education and 5 sub-divisional offices at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. A total of 121 new posts have been approved for its operation.

Crop residue management’ scheme: To discourage the practice of burning stubble, to promote agriculture engineering, to conserve moisture in the field, cabinet decided to implement “ crop residue management’ scheme. Grant will be provided to farmers on purchase of identified agriculture machines. 50 percent subsidy will be given to small, marginal, women, SC and ST farmers and 40 percent to other farmers.

