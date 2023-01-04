Bhopal: Cabinet nod to increase PG seats in 4 medical colleges

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal of Rs 614.46 crore to increase post graduate seats in medical colleges of Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa. An in-principle approval was given by cabinet for construction of 9,200 CM Rise Schools apart from restarting Shaurya Dal Scheme in the state. Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra stated this at a press briefing about cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday. Cabinet approved the proposal to increase honorarium of sarpanchs from Rs 1,750 to Rs 4,250.

Apart from this, government has decided to reward those panchayats where candidates were elected unopposed. On unopposed election to Sarpanch post, Rs 5 lakh will be given. On unopposed election to Sarpanch post during the last election and present election, reward of Rs 7 lakh will be given. On unopposed election of panch and sarpanch, Rs 7 lakh will be given. On unopposed election of women on all posts of Panchs and Sarpanchs, Rs 12 lakh reward will be given. Cabinet approved to continue Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana scheme.

CM Helpline 181 played an important role in making Madhya Pradesh as pioneering state in good governance. Government decided to strengthen it by increasing the seat capacity of its call centre. To help SC students for preparation of competitive exams, government has come up with Akanksha Scheme, which cabinet approved. The state government also decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 6,000 if a woman gives birth to second girl child. A sum of Rs 5,000 is already given if a woman gives birth to a girl child for first time.

