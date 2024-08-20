 Bhopal: Cabinet Nod To Amend Section 43-A Of The Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act
Bhopal: Cabinet Nod To Amend Section 43-A Of The Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act

Time limit of no confidence motion against chairman extended by one year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet has given its nod to the proposal of the urban administration department to amend section 43-A of the Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act 1961 under the Madhya Pradesh Municipalities (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2024. Now, no confidence motion against the chairman of nagar palika and nagar parishad could only be brought after completion of three years of their tenure.

Earlier, no confidence motion could be brought after completion of two years of the tenure. The amendment in section 43 A has been done by the government to discourage the practice of bringing no confidence motion against the chairman of nagar palika and nagar parishad so that they can work in a stress-free manner for at least three years.

Moreover, a decision has been taken that the no confidence motion will need three fourth mandates in place of the previous two third mandate. In the meantime, Cabinet nod was provided to Singrauli’s Chitrangi pressurised pipe micro irrigation project, costing Rs 1,320 crore. The project will also produce 31.25 MW electricity and irrigate 32,125 hectare land.

Moreover, after getting good response to the pilot project of cyber tehsil in two districts, the government has decided to implement the project across the state. This will expedite the redressal of revenue-related cases such as mutation and transfer of land etc. The Cabinet also discussed Mission Shakti of the Centre and decided to provide approval to Hub of Empowerment in all districts.  

EOW SP office to be opened in three divisions

To strengthen the fight against corruption, the government has decided to open the SP office of the Economic Offence Wing in three more divisions, including Narmadapuram, Shahdol and Chambal. As of now, out of 10 divisions, EOW has offices in seven divisions.

Council of ministers for integrated development of Narmada

For the integrated development of Narmada river, a council of ministers led by the Chief Minister will be constituted. The ministers of panchayat, forest, revenue and housing department will be the members of this committee. The committee will hold meeting once in a month.

