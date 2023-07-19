Bhopal: Cabinet Nod For Flyover In City

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A flyover will be constructed from Sewage Pump House, Laukhedi in Sant Hirdaram Nagar to Nagar Nigam Visarjan Ghat in Bhopal. The administrative approval for the flyover to cost Rs 306.40 crore was given by state cabinet here on Tuesday.

Apart from this, a four-lane road from Maliviya to Salkanpur Neelkachar will be constructed in Sehore district. The construction will cost Rs 147.92 crore, which will be made available from Central Road Infrastructure Fund.

Besides, a four-lane road will be constructed along Indore- Ichapur route till Omkareshwar’s new bus stand. Cabinet gave administrative approval of Rs 193.22 crore for the purpose.

Through Central Road Infrastructure Fund, road from Satna district’s Nagod to Maihar via Surdaha Parasmania-Rampur- Maihar will be constructed at the cost of Rs 178.22 lakh. A road along Shahpur-Rangoli, Girwar, Bainswahi, Hingan, Dhana-Bhokalpur (NH-44) will be constructed at the cost of Rs 129.91 crore. Cabinet gave administrative approval in this regard.

In Gwalior, four-lane elevated corridor /flyover will be constructed from Maharani Laxmi Bai Statue to Girwai police outpost, AB Road (NH 46) on Swarnareka river. An administrative approval of Rs 926.21 crore has been given in this regard.

Cabinet approved the proposal to lessen the minimum age of Ladli Laxmi Behna Yojana beneficiary from 23 to 21 years. Along with this, cabinet gave approval to allow women whose family owns tractors, to become beneficiary of the scheme.

With amendment, the scheme is likely to see addition of over 18 lakh more women beneficiaries. This will cause annual burden of Rs 1,260 crore on the state government.

Other cabinet decisions

*Dearness allowance increased to 4 %. With this, DA will become 42% by adding previous 38 %.

* Now, state government employees will get DA at par with central government employees. This will cause extra burden of Rs 1,520 crore to state exchequer. Arrears to be paid in 3 instalments.

*Contractual employees to get leave, maternity leave etc.