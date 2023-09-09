Bhopal: Cabinet Ministers Keep Away From Giving Property Details In House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 15th assembly will be remembered for many such events as never happened in MP.

One such tradition of the assembly ended after 1990. None of the ministers informed the House about their properties in 15th assembly.

The Congress ran the government during the initial 15 months. The BJP took over the reins of power afterwards.

During the 15-month Congress rule, none of the ministers, including the then chief minister Kamal Nath, informed the House about their properties.

After the Nath-led government fell in 2020, the BJP formed the government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

But none of the ministers in the cabinet, including Chouhan himself never informed the House about their properties during the past three and a half years.

In 1990, former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa set the tradition for cabinet minister to put up details of their properties in the House.

Keeping up with the tradition, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh used to inform the House every year about his properties from 1994 to 2003.

Most of the ministers in Singh’s cabinet used to present the details of their properties to the House.

Similarly, from 2008 to 2010, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan put up the details of his properties.

In the House, the Chief Minister announced that every minister would put up the records of their properties during the budget session every year.

A few ministers informed the House about their properties in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Nevertheless, after 2013, not a single minister showed keenness to inform the House about their properties.

Former finance minister Jayant Malaiya informed the House about his properties in 2015.

Similarly, minister Gourishankar Bisen put up the details of his properties in the House on March 21, 2017.

Bisen was the last member of the House to have given the details of his properties.

In the past six years, none of the ministers showed any interest in giving the details of their properties to the House.

