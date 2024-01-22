Bhopal: Cabinet Ministers, BJP Office-bearers To Go To Ayodhya Together

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet members together with the office-bearers of the BJP will go to Ayodhya to see the temple where Ram Lalla’s idol was consecrated on Monday.

The central leadership of the party advised the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and other leaders against going to Ayodhya on the occasion of idol consecration.

The BJP plans to arrange for a trip of the leaders of the BJP-ruled states to Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with other important leaders will together go to Ayodhya.

The trip may be organised next month. According to a senior leader of the party, all the important leaders of Madhya Pradesh will have a Darshan of Ram Lalla together.

The trip is made in a way that the cabinet members together with party leaders may go to Ayodhya, the senior leader said.

Raj Bhavan to be opened for public for 3 days from Jan 26

The Raj Bhavan will be opened for the general public for three days on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

Citizens will be able to visit the Raj Bhavan from January 25 and 27 from 2 pm to 7 pm. However, on Republic Day, the Raj Bhavan will be open for visitors from 11 am to 2 pm.

Besides, a photo exhibition will be organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Bhopal, centred on Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Madhya Pradesh Freedom Fighters.

Cultural programmes and puppet shows will also be performed by the cultural troupe of the bureau. Also, 3-D selfie booths of the country's achievements will be installed at the exhibition site. During this period, a quiz will also be organised for the visitors.