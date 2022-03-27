Bhopal: Cabinet meeting was just an event: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath has said that Shivraj government’s cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi was nothing more than another event.

Commenting on the cabinet meet, Nath said that he had no issues on where Shivraj cabinet takes place. In Bhopal or outside Bhopal or outside of Madhya Pradesh, but people should know about the outcome of two-day meeting, said Nath.

He said that government should also reveal as to what decisions were taken in Pachmarhi that could not be taken in Bhopal. It was like excursion trip. No decision benefiting the state, no concrete work plan, no decision in people’s interest have come out till now in public domain. The cabinet has re-launched the old scheme with new version and new dates, said Nath.

The claims of the government of longest held cabinet meeting fell flat as no new scheme could come out of this brainstorming session. Moreover, unnecessary burden was laid on the state exchequer that too when the state finances are already reeling under severe pressure, said Nath.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Indian Railways claim Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:29 PM IST