Bhopal: Cabinet Expansion Likely Before Vidhan Sabha Session

MP Legislative Assembly | FILE PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is likely to for a short Cabinet expansion before the start of Assembly session scheduled from December 18.

In all likelihood, 16 ministers would be inducted in the Cabinet. The state unit of the party has already sent a list of probable ministers to the central leadership. The oath-taking ceremony would be held only after nod from Delhi.

MLAs that live up to the expectations of the central leaderships are expected to get the nod for Cabinet berth. Caste-based equations are expected to play a vital role.

Importance would be given to OBC, SC and ST MLAs keeping General Elections 2024 in mind. Central leadership would also hold discussions with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before finalising the list.

According to sources, RSS-associated MLAs would be given importance. Even Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was inducted in Cabinet from RSS quota in 2020. It is believed that Yadav would need to get RSS nod for induction of MLAs in Cabinet.

A large number of party MLAs have been winning elections for last many times. A number of Shivraj ministers are also expected to be shown the door.

Names of Bhupendra Singh, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Jagnath Singh Raghuvanshi, Harishankar Khatik, Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Rakesh Singh, Sanjay Pathak, Om Prakash Dhruve, Sampatiya Uikey, Udai Pratap Singh, Hemant Khandelwal, Vishnu Khatri, Inder Singh Parmar, Manoj Chaudhary, Archna Chitnis, Neena Verma, Tulsi Silavat, Ramesh Mandola are making the round for Cabinet expansion.