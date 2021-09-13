Bhopal: Cabinet committee of ministers formed to finalise strategy for promotion

BHOPAL: The state government has formed a cabinet committee of five ministers to make a strategy on promoting state government employees. The committee will be headed by home minister Narottam Mishra.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the orders in this regard on Monday. Apart from Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, forest minister Vijay Shah, minister for cooperatives Arvind Bhadauria and GAD minister Inder Singh Parmar are members of the committee.

The cabinet committee will look into ways of government employees’ promotion. The promotion of state government employees has been withheld since April 2016 after a case was filed in High Court challenging reservation in promotion. At present, the case is pending in Supreme Court.

Over 35,000 employees have retired without getting promotion during this period due to court stay. The legal status has affected over 5 lakh employees who have been stuck on one post, said state convener of state government employees federation, Jitendra Singh.

All state government employees’ organisations have been exerting pressure on the government to find solution in this case.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:48 PM IST