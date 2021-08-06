Bhopal: CA sheds light on user-friendly income tax department website

BHOPAL: The new user-friendly income tax department website has a provision for real-time processing of tax returns to provide taxpayers with prompt refunds, said charted accountant Swarnim Rai.
Rai made the statement at a webinar on New Income Tax Portal: Launch, Functioning and Glitches. The Department of Commerce of Bhopal School of Social Sciences organised the event with registrations received from 463 participants registered from different states of India.
Rai said a free ITR preparation tool with interactive capabilities has also been created to assist taxpayers in filing ITR.
The expert gave a live tour of the income tax website wherein the CA explained the dashboard, profile, e-filing of returns etc. They also pointed at various glitches, which are still present on the income portal like problems in filing Income tax (I-T) returns for 2021-22, Form 3CA Form 3CB are not available on income tax portal, JSON utility for filing tax returns in ITR 5, 6 and 7 is still not available etc.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) launched the new income tax e-filing portal on June 7.