Bhopal: CA sheds light on user-friendly income tax department website

BHOPAL: The new user-friendly income tax department website has a provision for real-time processing of tax returns to provide taxpayers with prompt refunds, said charted accountant Swarnim Rai.

Rai made the statement at a webinar on New Income Tax Portal: Launch, Functioning and Glitches. The Department of Commerce of Bhopal School of Social Sciences organised the event with registrations received from 463 participants registered from different states of India.

Rai said a free ITR preparation tool with interactive capabilities has also been created to assist taxpayers in filing ITR.