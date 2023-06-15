Bhopal: C-19, Lockdown Violation Cases Withdrawn

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued orders to all district magistrates (DMs) to withdraw cases registered under Covid-19 and lockdown violations here on Thursday. But cases registered against MPs and MLAs will not be withdrawn.

During lockdown, lakhs of migrants and common people had violated norms of Covid-19 and lockdown protocols. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu ‘Problems and miseries of migrant labourers’ and on June 9, 2020 instructed to withdraw the cases.

The court stated that, ‘All concerned states and UTs, to consider withdrawal of prosecution, complaints under section 51 of Disaster Management Act and other related offences lodged against migrant labourers who allegedly have violated measures of lockdown by moving on road during the period enforced under the Disaster Management Act-2005’.

But exemption is given to common people, the officiating or former MPs and MLAs had violated the norms for which they are not exempted. It is also directed that those cases will be withdrawn which are having a conviction period of less than two years.