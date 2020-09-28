Bhopal: By-elections to be fought between nationalists, Congress complains to Election Commission

BHOPAL: Minister of culture Usha Thakur’s statement has stirred up a controversy just before the announcement of by-election dates.

The ensuing by-polls in the state will be fought between nationalists and traitors, Thakur said on Monday.

Those who are nationalists have already joined the BJP, but those against the nation are with the Congress, she said.

The upcoming elections are going to be fought between nationalists and betrayers, she said.

The Congress filed a complaint to Election Commission against Thakur. In his complaint, Congress leader JP Dhanopia has said Election Commission has made it clear that dates for by-polls will be declared on September 29 (Tuesday).

According to complaint, the BJP is trying to whip up communal passion before the elections. She has kept the Congress voters in the category of traitors, and it will disturb the social harmony before the elections, the complaint said.

The Congress has demanded her removal from the cabinet. The party has appealed to the Commission to oust Thakur from the ministry and prevent her from campaigning for the polls.

Thakur has recently called a social welfare organisation, JAYS, as traitor. The organisation works among tribal people. When her statement spawned resentment among tribals, she tendered an apology.

By-poll dates may be announced today

The dates for by-election to 28 seats may be announced on Tuesday. Election Commission is holding a meeting over by-elections to be held across the country. The dates for it may be declared at the meeting.

When chief election commissioner Sunil Arora announced the dates for assembly election in Bihar, he said by-poll dates will be declared on September 29.

The state is in election mode, as the political parties have begun to prepare for it. So when the dates will be declared, the political drama will reach its climax.