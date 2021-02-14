Bhopal: ‘Buyer’ on OLX rides off with youth’s for-sale bike

Bhopal: An engineering student was duped by a man who had come to buy his second-hand bike. The 19-year-old student had put in an advertisement on OLX for the sale of his used bike.

According to the Govindpura police, the complainant, Roshan Soni , lives in the Shankar Nagar area at Barkheda. On Friday afternoon, he went to the Chetak Bridge area to meet the man who had shown an interest in buying his bike. The accused reached the area around 02.45 pm and, after a short conversation, he wanted a trial ride on the bike. However, the accused fled with the bike and did not return. His mobile number was also switched off, the complainant said.

After he failed to return for over an hour, the victim went back home and, then, in the evening, went to the Govindpura police station to lodge a complaint.

The police registered a case against the unidentified man and have initiated a probe.