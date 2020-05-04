Bhopal: Businessmen demand permission to run shops

Sehore: The businessmen who have been affected by the lockdown reached out to local MLA Sudesh Rai and told him about the danger posed by lockdown to their economic condition. They handed over a memorandum to him requesting to reopen the shops.

Rai told the businessmen that the government will not let any businessman suffer due to the lockdown for they are the backbone of the Indian economy. He assured them that he will take the matter to the district administration and try giving relaxation to the utensils, clothes, mobile, automobile and other shops.

They said that selective shopkeepers have been permitted to run their shop which is an injustice with the others. They are under debt and all their goods are getting ruined locked in the shop. They have to pay their employees and the wholesale shops despite the shutdown.

The police are taking action against the small scale shopkeepers. They demand to let them run their shops for few hours like others have been permitted. Rai told Free Press that he will take the matter to the district collector and if no action is taken he will even reach out to the Chief Minister.