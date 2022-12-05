e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Businessman man looted by Don Gabbar Gurjar, 2 accomplices

According to police, Gabbar Gurjar is a listed criminal against whom two rape charges have been levelled

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo: Unsplash
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “My name is Don Gabbar Gurjar,” boasted the key accused among two other criminals who looted a businessman in broad daylight in Nazirabad locality of Bhopal on Sunday, the police said.

The incident has sparked fear in the locality.

According to SHO of Nazirabad police station BP Singh, the complainant Pushpendra Singh Solanki is a businessman, who has recently opened a building material supplies shop near Hinautiya junction in Nazirabad area of the city.

Solanki was standing near his shop on Sunday afternoon, waiting for the cement to arrive, for the payment of which, he was holding a bag containing Rs 96,500. Soon, three bike-borne men arrived. One of them attacked Solanki using a sharp-edged weapon, which Solanki managed to dodge.

However, the other man began raining blows on Solanki using sticks, during which the third man took out the cash money from his bag. All the three accused then fled. Before fleeing, one of them threatened Solanki by saying, “My name is Don Gabbar Gurjar”.

According to police, Gabbar Gurjar is a listed criminal against whom two rape charges have been levelled. Further investigations are underway in the case, the police said.

